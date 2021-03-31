Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 85,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.