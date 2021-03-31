Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $7.18. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 10,134 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The firm has a market cap of $176.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

