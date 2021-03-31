Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.75 and traded as high as C$75.08. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.78, with a volume of 136,865 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

