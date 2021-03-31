Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 894.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

