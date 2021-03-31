BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. 86,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,766. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

