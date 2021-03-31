Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 46.9%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 250,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

