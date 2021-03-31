Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,204.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $972,011.68 and approximately $8,204.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.