Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0728 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $377,962.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 103.9% higher against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

