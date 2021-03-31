Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

