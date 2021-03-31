Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Up 0.7%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

