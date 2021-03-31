GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 98,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,705. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

