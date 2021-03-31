Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.
Shares of OTCMKTS OBELF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 394,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
