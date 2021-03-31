Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBELF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 394,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

