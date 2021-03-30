Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Decreases By 51.2%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,058. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

