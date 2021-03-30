Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Decreases By 51.2%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,058. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
