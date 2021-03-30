-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($1.67). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 691,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

