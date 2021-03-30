Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $19.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 41,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,861. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

