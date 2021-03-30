KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. 142,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,534. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 641,356 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 776,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

