Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $63.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Century Communities by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 570,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,472. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

