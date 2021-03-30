Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT at $18.80

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

