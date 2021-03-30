Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FAII traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.