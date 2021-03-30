NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NeoMagic stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 163,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. NeoMagic has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About NeoMagic
