NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NeoMagic stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 163,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. NeoMagic has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions.

