Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Drops By 35.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $16,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

IFS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 37,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

