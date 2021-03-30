Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

BCRX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,740,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

