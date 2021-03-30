Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAKSY remained flat at $$4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.