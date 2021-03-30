Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Decreases By 54.4%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 41,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.