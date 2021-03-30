Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in March

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of GRF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 4,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

