Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $312.84 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Everipedia has a market cap of $312.84 million and approximately $43.90 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,958,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,609,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

