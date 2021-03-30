Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.08.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $366,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $7.88 on Thursday, hitting $232.16. The stock had a trading volume of 149,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,782. Saia has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

