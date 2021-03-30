Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $416.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.19. 407,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,707. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

