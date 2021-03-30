BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,697% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

