BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 2,562 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $89,695.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 318,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.