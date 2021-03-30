Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Decreases By 58.8%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

