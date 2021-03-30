IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

IWGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.