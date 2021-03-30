Short Interest in accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Drops By 50.4%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

accesso Technology Group stock remained flat at $$5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

