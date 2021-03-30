QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $739,892.16 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,194. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

