Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,686.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3,686.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,868.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00647925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

