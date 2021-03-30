Head-To-Head Contrast: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) vs. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 5 9 0 2.53 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $82.71, indicating a potential downside of 28.20%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 1.03 $278.00 million $16.39 7.03 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management, as well as receivables funding services, including comenity card, private label and co-brand credit card programs, and installment lending; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; marketing services; and digital offerings, including Bread digital payments platform and enhanced digital suite. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

