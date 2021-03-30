Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QBCRF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBCRF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 3,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.