Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 195,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

