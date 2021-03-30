George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA remained flat at $$13.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.68. George Risk Industries has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52.
About George Risk Industries
