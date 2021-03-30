George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA remained flat at $$13.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.68. George Risk Industries has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

