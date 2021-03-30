Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SECVY remained flat at $$12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Séché Environnement has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Get Séché Environnement alerts:

Séché Environnement Company Profile

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.