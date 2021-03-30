Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $49.60

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 4,791,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Invitae has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

