WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $83.46 million and $5.44 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.