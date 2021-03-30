Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $2.56 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

