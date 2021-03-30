HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.15 or 0.99950008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00307073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00368551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00676763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00107120 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002090 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

