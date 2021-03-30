AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HKIB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. AMTD International has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

