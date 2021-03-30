Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Rises By 127.9%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of RSCZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 38,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,448. Global Care Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.
About Global Care Capital
