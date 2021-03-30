Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Rises By 127.9%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of RSCZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 38,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,448. Global Care Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.