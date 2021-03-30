Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in March

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

