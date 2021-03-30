Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in March

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.