Anyswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $571,323.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $57.01 million and $571,323.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00266586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.85 or 0.00941484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00077785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

