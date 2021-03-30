Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $260.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $256.54 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $281.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

