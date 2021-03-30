LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Tops $151.26 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $151.26 million and approximately $42.92 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.91 or 0.00932598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

